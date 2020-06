Dwyane Wade’s Three by Wade California Rosé

The former professional basketball player entered the wine biz in 2014 after a trip to Napa, California, with teammates Chris Bosh and LeBron James. The athlete teamed up with Napa winemaker Jayson Pahlmeyer to create the Wade Cellars label, which produces a Chenin blanc, a red blend and a rosé. The latter is a fruity, strawberry-scented wine that is described as “fresh, vibrant, bright and full of verve.”