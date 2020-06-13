John Legend’s LVE Côtes de Provence Rosé

Launched in June 2019, this bubbly creation is the latest member of the LVE wine collection from the Voice coach. In 2018, the EGOT winner kicked off the official “Summer of LVE,” with the debut of LVE Rosé, and now that libation has a sparkling counterpart. “LVE Sparkling Rosé is the perfect addition to your summer celebrations,” the “All of Me” singer said in a statement at the time. LVE sparkling rosé is made with grapes that were selected from a blend of vineyards in well-known growing regions of France, such as the Loire and Languedoc, to create its unique and fruity style.