Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 Rosé

This wine is a light, high-quality rosé from Provence, France, created by the Grammy nominee in partnership with James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities and longtime music manager Dre London. Though it’s not expected to be available until late June 2020, the wine is arguably worth the wait. Sold in sleek, sustainable all-glass packaging, Maison No. 9 offers intense and inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, and hints of sweet French desserts.