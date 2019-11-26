Alex Rodriguez

The athlete turned 44 in July 2019, and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, wanted to make sure the occasion didn’t go unnoticed. To that end, the songstress brought her boo onstage in the middle of her Miami concert and surprised him with a lavish New York Yankees-inspired cake featuring his jersey and an “Alex” topper. “Celebrating you today and everyday my love,” Lopez wrote on Instagram at the time. “You are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm. Thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life. Wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!”