Busy Philipps

The Girls5eva star made a Stitch from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch cake for her daughter Cricket’s 8th birthday in July 2021. Philipps took to Twitter days prior to Cricket’s big day asking fans to borrow a teddy bear cake mold since she was in Charleston, South Carolina, and not at home. When she revealed the finished product, she gave one fan a major shout-out for getting her the pan ASAP.