Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Calling it “one of the coolest gifts” he received for his 46th birthday, the Hobbs & Shaw star shared an Instagram video in May 2018, during which he showed off a celebratory cake modeled after his “No. 1” cheat meal – “a big ass stack of chocolate chip banana pancakes drizzled with syrup.” And even though the dessert looks remarkably like the popular breakfast food, the Titan Games host insisted it was, in fact, a confection. “This is not pancakes, this is a cake,” he explained. “Take a good look at it, it’s crazy.”