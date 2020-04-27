Gigi Hadid

When the Los Angeles native turned 25 while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, she wasn’t expecting a huge bash. The model was, however, shocked and brought to tears when she realized that Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro whipped up a birthday confection just for her. “The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade,” she gushed on Instagram at the time. “I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed.”