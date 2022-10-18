Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi

The then-pregnant Shahs of Sunset star celebrated her impending motherhood in March 2020 with a lavish baby shower. The soirée featured an impressive multi-tiered cake that was anchored by a lattice-pattern base. The Moroccan-inspired dessert kept with the party’s royal blue and gold decor theme, as the same hues were used on layers of the confection while the others featured vibrant red and gold coloring. “Golnesa is having a boy and his name is Elijah,” the reality star’s rep confirmed to Us. “She is incredibly excited to be a mom and all her family and friends gathered … to celebrate this wonderful blessing.”