Paris Hilton

The Simple Life alum celebrated her 39th birthday in February 2020 with an epic Barbie-themed cake. The predominantly pink confection featured a blonde Barbie lying on top surrounded by designer purses, a mansion complete with a slide, a jeweled flip phone, an array of adorable dogs and the word “sliving” — a portmanteau of “slaying” and “living” — written across the bottom. The cake was created by Los Angeles-based Brittni Popp of Betchin Cakes.