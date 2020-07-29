Christina Anstead

The Christina on the Coast star enjoyed a Mother’s Day breakfast in bed while she was pregnant with son Hudson in May 2019. “After a lot of secret whispering and planning leading up to this morning, Tay and Bray tip toed in and quietly woke me at 06:15 😱 (I had previously negotiated 7am btw,)” the star’s husband, Ant Anstead, captioned an Instagram photo of his spouse enjoying the meal. “We made mum breakfast in bed and they hand made cards and gifts and got flowers ❤️❤️❤️ happy mummy’s day @christinaanstead (and all the other amazing mums out there! X x.)”