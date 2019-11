Cyndi Lauper

Leave it to the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer to love it all! While the Grammy winner told Us she enjoys her candy corn (“It’s really sugary but easy to eat!”), she’ll never pass up an Almond Joy. “I [also] loved Chunky when I was a kid, but they don’t make it any more,” she added of the discontinued, raisin and peanut-filled candy bar. “Chunky is the best. And Raisinets is my favorite french cuisine.”