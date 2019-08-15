Food Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and More Celebrities Who Scream for Ice Cream By Samantha Leffler August 15, 2019 MEGA TheMegaAgency.com 33 34 / 33 Ben Affleck The Gone Girl star took a Batman-sized bite of his ice cream cone in Santa Monica in May 2018. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News