Food Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and More Celebrities Who Scream for Ice Cream By Samantha Leffler August 15, 2019 Agostino Fabio/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com 33 34 / 33 Rod Stewart While on vacation in Rome in May 2018, the crooner was all smiles as he enjoyed his dessert. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News