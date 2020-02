Andrew Zimmern

The Bizarre Foods host likes his Super Bowl dishes to have a twist. The culinary pro shared his recipe for firecracker shrimp with Us in January 2020 and sang the dish’s praises. “It’s a great riff on the classic Buffalo Wing so it suits the indoor couch-based tailgate motif,” he explained. “Bowls of these on the sideboard are typically the first to go empty at my house … they go great with beer!”