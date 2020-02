Chrissy Teigen

The Bring the Funny judge might not love football, but she’s definitely a fan of Super Bowl Sunday food. In January 2020, she shared several of her go-to game day recipes via her Cravings website, such as baked “fried” pickles with chipotle ranch dipping sauce. “You get to bake the pickle chips! They’re easy!” she exclaimed. “And the dip is a ranchy smoky dream you will be repurposing for your next-day salad, I promise you.”