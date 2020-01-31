Ina Garten

In keeping with the fish trend, the Barefoot Contessa host shared one of her Super Bowl favorites — roasted shrimp cocktail Louis — via her Instagram in January 2020. “It’s over-the-top delicious, and so easy to make for a crowd,” the Cook Like a Pro author explained. “Rather than cooking shrimp in big pots of boiling water, I buy them peeled, toss them on a sheet pan with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast them for just 10 minutes. I promise it will be everyone’s favorite dish at your party!”