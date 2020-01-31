Jason Biggs

The American Pie star, who recently teamed up with Heluva Good, told Us in January 2020 that he’s ready to “become associated with a different kind of pie.” That’s why, on Super Bowl Sunday, the actor will be whipping up a mac and cheese pie. “My kids love mac and cheese. I love mac and cheese,” he explained, noting that he’s formulated his own recipe for the classic comfort food. “I don’t think anyone’s going to look at this recipe and think, ‘I don’t like mac and cheese. That’s not something I want to make.’”