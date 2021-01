Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is no stranger to embracing healthier alternatives. She previously recalled drawing criticism after publishing her gluten-free cookbook, It’s All Easy. “When I did my gluten-free cookbook in 2015, the press was super negative and there were personal attacks about what I was feeding my children and what kind of mother I am,” she told The New York Times in 2019. “Now the gluten-free market is huge.”