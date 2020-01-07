Olivia Colman

When the actress got up to accept her Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama award for her work on The Crown, she was genuinely surprised by the win. “Thank you so much. I said I had money on this, not happening,” she said in her acceptance speech. “For the last year, I feel like I’ve lived someone else’s life and now I feel like I’ve definitely won someone else’s award. I’ve had the loveliest time doing this, and to all my fellow nominees who are all just marvelous.”