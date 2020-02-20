Lizzo

The “Good As Hell” singer showed up to the Brit Awards in London in February 2020 looking like a literal treat. The Grammy winner rocked a brown and silver gown that looked just like a Hershey’s candy bar wrapper. The songstress loved the custom dress, which was made by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, and described the look as “the best kind of chocolate,” via an Instagram post. The Michigan native completed the ensemble with a blinged-out clutch purse designed to look like a half-unwrapped chocolate bar.