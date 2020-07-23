Reese Witherspoon

The Little Fires Everywhere star has three dogs — Hank, Lou and Pepper. She fed the latter pooch a spoonful of peanut butter in a May 2020 Instagram video. Witherspoon also honored Pepper in a sweet April 2017 Instagram post. “Celebrating our loyal dog Pepper on #nationalpetday! (Enjoying cuddle time with her best friend Tennessee 😄.) She lets us chase her, squish her funny face, and take her picture at least one million times a day,” the Oscar winner gushed in the caption. “We love you, 🌶! #FrenchieLove #PepperPortraits.”