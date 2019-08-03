Chance the Rapper

In May 2019, Wendy’s announced it would bring back its Spicy Chicken Nuggets after Chance the Rapper tweeted about missing the flavorful food item, which was removed from Wendy’s menus around 2017. The saga began when Chance wrote, “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.” After realizing there was plenty of interest in the nuggets’ comeback, Wendy’s replied: “The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.” Within a matter of hours, the Twitterverse came through and delivered more than the necessary amount of likes, securing the dish’s return. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back!” Wendy’s tweeted.