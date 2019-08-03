Chrissy Teigen

Like Kardashian, the Cravings author is also a Dunkaroos fan. However, the dish she fought for was something she’d eaten at a foreign fast-food chain as a kid. “Please @kfc I need your help. 15 years ago, I had spicy kee mao chicken at your fine establishment in Thailand. I’ve been there a few times since and no one ever knows what I’m talking about,” the Bring the Funny judge tweeted in February 2019. “I want to recreate the recipe as it is a major happy memory for me. Please help ty.” So far as we know, Teigen never received a reply has yet to locate that dish.