Justin Bieber

The pop star is a big Popsicle fan, apparently. In July 2019, he reminisced about the brand’s Double Pops with manager Scooter Braun on Twitter and said, “We need those back.” Days later, Popsicle responded and said it had a batch of the frozen treats made especially for Bieber and Braun. The brand also noted that the Double Pops could return for everyone when a message got 100,000 retweets. Less than a week later, Popsicle got its retweets and confirmed Double Pops would soon hit store shelves again.