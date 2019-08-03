Kim Kardashian

The aspiring lawyer fell for a hoax in April 2018 when a Twitter user shared what appeared to be a direct message conversation with Dunkaroos producer Betty Crocker. In the exchange, the brand apparently promised to bring back the snack in exchange for 150,000 retweets, causing Kardashian to share and tweet: “Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back!” However, Betty Crocker’s parent company, General Mills, confirmed the whole thing was just an elaborate prank and said it didn’t have “anything to announce” regarding Dunkaroos’ comeback.