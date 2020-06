Freddie Prinze, Jr.

Considering that the She’s All That star briefly considered going to culinary school before becoming an actor, it’s no surprise that he released a cookbook, Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor, in June 2016. The work includes several dishes tied to the 24 alum’s Puerto Rican heritage, as well as multiple date night meals.