Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is the author of an impressive five cookbooks — My Father’s Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family and Togetherness, Notes From My Kitchen Table, It’s All Good, It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook and The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal. Her most recent work came out in January 2019 and focuses on the power of simple, quality food.