Snoop Dogg

The “Gin and Juice” rapper made his foray into the cookbook world in October 2018 with the release of From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. The work features a forward by the musician’s pal and Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party costar, Martha Stewart, and includes recipes for dishes such as baked mac and cheese and fried bologna sandwiches.