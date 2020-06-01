Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star parlayed her reality TV success into a successful cookbook empire. Her first work, Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It – Live La Bella Vita and Look Great, Too! was released in May 2010. Fabulicious!: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook and Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit: Teresa’s Low-Fat, Super-Easy Italian Recipes, followed in May 2011 and May 2012, respectively. Many of the dishes are family recipes that the Bravo personality has been whipping up for years.