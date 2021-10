Hailey and Justin Bieber

The couple had fun making a delicious pasta dish during their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers, in May 2020.

“I love doing this stuff with you, babe,” Justin told Hailey during the show, to which she replied, “Me too, baby! We never cook together.”

The model added: “When I eat normal pasta, I don’t have a gluten allergy, but I still feel like it’s really hard on my stomach and I feel too full. Whereas gluten-free pasta feels digestible.”