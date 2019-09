Katy Perry

The American Idol judge is a known Taco Bell fan, (she once waited in line for an hour to get her TB fix in Tokyo,) meaning she’s a Taco Tuesday reveler as well. In fact, in April 2014, the “Roar” singer took to Instagram to share a photo of a massive inflatable version of the food labeled “Katy’s Taco.” Understanding the funny nature of the snap, she captioned it: “Now THAT’S what I call Taco Tuesday! (Insert all perv jokes here.)”