LeBron James

The basketball phenom loves Taco Tuesday so much he filed to trademark the alliterative term in August 2019. According to ESPN, one of James’ companies, LBJ Trademarks, submitted the necessary paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office last month. LeBron’s fascination with the weekly occurrence seemingly began in May, when he took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his family getting psyched for the “holiday.” He has since celebrated with some of his teammates and even written a catchy song about the weekly occurrence.