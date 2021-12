Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star is known for being the food expert on the Netflix hit, so it wasn’t exactly a surprise when he opted to open a restaurant in 2018. That New York City eatery, The Village Den, serves fast-casual, healthy eats (think lots of avocado) in a modern, revamped setting. The reality TV star also has plans to release his first cookbook – Antoni in the Kitchen – in 2019.