Channing Tatum

The Magic Mike star opened a restaurant and bar called Saints and Sinners in New Orleans with his longtime friend and business partner, Keith Kurtz, after countless childhood visits and several on-location film shoots in the Big Easy. The eatery, which is styled after the famous red-light district bordellos and burlesque halls of New Orleans’ Storyville era, features a menu that boasts classic, local dishes such as fried alligator tail and crawfish pie.