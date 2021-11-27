Jay-Z

The hip-hop sensation opened The 40/40 Club in New York City in 2003, and at one point there were five 40/40 Club locations around the country. Though the Las Vegas and Atlantic City clubs have since closed, the Big Apple outpost remains open, as does The 40/40 Club at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the one located in Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The establishment, which derives its name from a term used to describe the exclusive group of Major League Baseball players who have achieved the rare individual feat of 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season, serves upscale bar food and boasts an impressive bottle service menu.