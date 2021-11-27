Jon Bon Jovi

Diners pay a cash-only donation to eat an American meal at JBJ Soul Kitchen, the restaurant owned by the “It’s My Life” singer. Menus at both locations – there is one in Red Bank, New Jersey, and another in Toms River, New Jersey, – don’t feature any prices, and anyone is welcome to eat a meal, which is served by volunteers. According to the restaurant’s website, JBJ Soul Kitchen has served more than 95,000 meals. Roughly 51 percent of diners pay for their food, while about 49 percent of customers are those in need.