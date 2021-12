Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got her start in the music business, but made the jump to restaurants in 2016 when she opened Old Lady Gang in Atlanta, Georgia. The name for the southern eatery comes from a term the songwriter uses to describe her mother, Joyce, and aunts Nora and Bertha. The trio’s cooking inspired Burruss to open the restaurant, which now has multiple locations in the Peach State.