Lady Gaga

The Oscar winner’s parents, Joseph and Cynthia Germanotta, opened Joanne Trattoria on Manhattan’s Upper West Side with chef/cookbook author Art Smith in 2012, and Gaga is a silent partner in the restaurant. The eatery, which is named after the “Bad Romance” singer’s deceased aunt, serves traditional Italian fare, and the Grammy winner has been known to pop by on occasion, much to customers’ delight.