Lisa Vanderpump

In addition to Tom Tom, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Ken Todd, also own three other restaurants in Los Angeles: Pump, Villa Blanca and SUR, which serves as the setting for Vanderpump Rules. The reality star is also slated to open Vanderpump Cocktail Garden inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2019. “I think that the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, it’ll be like an oasis in the middle of the craziness that Vegas has to offer,” the Vanderpump Dogs owner told Us. “I’m so excited.”