Mark Wahlberg

The Patriots Day star is part owner of a chain of 26 Wahlburgers restaurants in North America and Canada. The restaurant empire, which was founded in 2011, is run by the Oscar nominee’s brother, chef Paul Wahlberg. Another brother, fellow actor Donnie, is a partner as well. The success of the restaurant chain even resulted in a reality show aptly titled Wahlburgers, which has been on the air since 2014.