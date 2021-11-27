Norman Reedus

Since the Walking Dead star spends several months a year filming the AMC show in Georgia, it’s no surprise he opted to open a restaurant in The Peach State. The establishment, Nic & Norman’s, is a joint venture between the actor and Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero, and it frequently hosts events related to the post-apocalyptic drama. “As artists, we are passionate about creating special moments,” the pair wrote in a statement that appears on the restaurant’s website. “Beyond the screen, we recognize that this often happens while enjoying a great meal in the company of family and friends.”