Pharrell Williams

The “Happy” singer partnered with hospitality mogul David Grutman and winner of Europe’s Top Chef season 3, Jean Imbert, to open Swan and Bar Bevy in Miami in late 2018. The two-floor establishment is divided into two distinct spaces, (the downstairs bar and the restaurant above) and features a menu inspired by flavors from all over the world. As the Grammy winner told Eater, “He [Imbert] just bends your tastebuds and expectations in a way that you walk away going, ‘OK this is worth a conversation.’”