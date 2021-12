Piper Perabo

Though she starred in Coyote Ugly, Perabo’s experience in the restaurant biz is decidedly different from what was depicted in the 2000 cult classic. Instead, the Covert Affairs alum is part-owner of the hip eatery, Jack’s Wife Freda, which now boasts two locations in New York City. She’s also an investor in Employees Only, a beloved cocktail bar in Manhattan’s West Village.