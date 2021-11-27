Robert De Niro

Though the legendary actor is probably best-known for his award-winning performances in movies such as The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull, he’s also quite the restaurateur. In 1994, the Oscar winner opened Nobu in New York City’s trendy Tribeca neighborhood with chef Nobu Matsuhisa and producer Meir Teper, and he is now part owner of 39 Nobu restaurants and eight luxury hotels across five continents. The Silver Linings Playbook star also co-owns a bevy of other hot restaurants, including Tribeca Grill and Locanda Verde, both in New York City.