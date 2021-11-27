Ryan Gosling

The Blue Valentine star is part owner of Tagine, a Moroccan restaurant in the heart of Beverly Hills that serves tasty dishes from the North African country such as braised beef couscous and a honey lamb tagine with dates and cinnamon. According to the restaurant’s website, the Oscar-nominated actor made his foray into the food industry after tasting some of Moroccan-born chef Abdessamad Benameur’s food at a Hollywood event and declaring he “would eat everyday for the rest of his life.” The pair teamed up to open the eatery, and “Chef Ben,” as he is now known, runs the kitchen.