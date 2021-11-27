Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules costars opened their first bar, Tom Tom, in West Hollywood in 2018, with some help from bosses Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump. The establishment has quickly become a celeb-favorite, attracting guests such as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as well as Miley Cyrus. “It’s always a constant work in progress, but it’s so enjoyable,” Sandoval told Us Weekly of the bar in 2018. “We’re always an open book, we’re always sponges sucking in new information, new gimmicks, new cutting edge cocktails.”