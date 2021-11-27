Ty Burrell

The Modern Family star looked beyond Hollywood for his foray into the restaurant business. He and a group of extended family members assumed ownership of The Eating Establishment in Park City, Utah, in 2017. The “breakfast all day restaurant” has been a mainstay in Park City for over 40 years, and serves comfort food such as biscuits and gravy and Belgian waffles. “This is a local institution, which will remain under local ownership,” Burrell said in an announcement at the time. “We hope to maintain the name and spirit of the original [restaurant.]” The actor’s restaurant group also owns a nearby watering hole aptly titled The Beer Bar.