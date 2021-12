Zach Braff

The Scrubs alum is an investor in Mermaid Oyster Bar, which opened its doors in New York City in 2009. At the time, the kitchen of the seafood-focused restaurant was run by chef Laurence Edelman, whom Braff has known since he was a teenager. Today, the eatery serves up dishes such as a “nearly famous” lobster roll, fish tacos and, of course, a selection of east and west coast oysters.