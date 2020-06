Lo Bosworth

In 2013, the Laguna Beach alum enrolled in the International Culinary Center, confessing that cooking has long been an interest of hers. “I have always wanted to be a professional chef,” she said in a November 2013 YouTube video for the ICC. “I love to cook … It has always been an extreme passion and love of mine.” Now, a culinary school graduate, Bosworth runs her own wellness company.