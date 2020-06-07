Tyra Banks

The California native was inspired to enroll in cooking school in May 2016 by her son, who was born four months earlier. As the Life-Size star explained via a lengthy Instagram post at the time, she wanted to be “his chef” and have him “miss his mommy’s masterpieces” when he leaves for college, but knew very little about cooking. “So, I did something about it,” she continued. “I enrolled in ad intensive Boot Camp at @theculinaryinstituteofamerica in St. Helena and I have to say, it changed my life.”